Meet the Nottingham entrepreneur who founded ‘the most British day of the year’

Díaz Ayub, founder and managing director of The Tea Group, created the day in 2015 as a way to celebrate the nation’s love of tea and has since enjoyed international success, working with luxury hotels around the world and A-list celebrities such as Kate Moss.

Díaz, 42, said: “I lived in Nottingham for 25 years and I love so many things about the place.

“You can’t beat the people firstly and I do love our Nottingham accent.

Díaz Ayub, Founder and Managing Director of The Tea Group

“One of my favourite things to do in general is to immerse myself in nature.

“Nottingham has abundant green spaces such as the gorgeous Rufford Country Park, Sherwood Park and the Attenborough nature reserve.

“I’m also a huge water sports fan and enjoy taking long walks along the National Water Sports Centre.”

But the successful businessman, now living in London, is most passionate about making tea trendy again, and giving back to those across the world who work in the industry.

This year, The Tea Group – creators of National Tea Day – have responded to the results of their survey which revealed that more than half of Brits now prefer a herbal or other leaf based tea blend over traditional English Breakfast tea, with the official launch of The Ladies Tea Collection.

As the Nation gears up for National Tea Day, The Tea Group is putting the spotlight on the women behind the UK’s most loved drink with the launch of 30 brand new alternatives to the traditional English Breakfast brew.

Established in 2015 to formalise the British affinity with the cuppa, #NationalTeaDay was immediately recognised as an important date in the calendar by tea-lovers up and down the UK.

Now, every April 21, the nation’s favourite drink is put centre stage, with tea drinkers sharing their love for the comforting beverage associated with cosy evenings, elevenses, afternoon celebrations, first-thing-in-the-morning rituals and many other age-old British traditions.

The collection features brand new blends of tea from eight inspirational female tea leaders across the

world. For more information, readers can visit https://shop.theteagroup.com/product/ladies-tea-collection/

Mr Díaz, said: “We are simply delighted to be launching our exquisite Ladies Tea Collection on National Tea Day 2024.

“Women are integral to the production and dissemination of delicious teas across the globe and we feel it is paramount to the evolution of the industry that these fabulous tea entrepreneurs, tea activists and tea growers, pickers and blenders are given the praise, backing and investment they deserve.

The Ladies Tea Collection has been created to "give back to women working in tea plantations, tea businesses and tea cultures”.

As women constitute 65% of the world’s tea consumption, and it is women who are largely responsible for the careful planting, delicate picking, processing and packaging of tea, 50% of all profits from the Ladies Tea Collection will be collated and donated to enhance education, health- care and sanitary services for women in tea, the world over.

The Tea Group is in the process of creating The Ladies Tea Foundation, which will give back to these women in tea ongoing.