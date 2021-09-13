More new jobs to be created as recruitment agency moves into Dispatch area

The company is moving into the Nottinghamshire market after buying out Nottingham-based On-call Recruitment.

And it has chosen Banks Yard in Bulwelll to be its base.

Tamara Reidford, head of brand at The Recruitment Group, said: “We’re super excited to be moving to Bulwelll and into the Nottinghamshire market.

The group will be opening a new office in Banks Yard in Bulwell

"It’s going to bring opportunity, not just for consultants but also for people looking for temporary and permanent work.

“Our MD is quite familiar with the Nottinghamshire area so he’s excited to be tapping back into it.

"We’re trying to be different, we’re trying to be more about listening to what the people want and not just what we want.