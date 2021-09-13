More new jobs to be created as recruitment agency moves into Dispatch area
Fresh job opportunities are set to come to Bulwell after recruitment agency The Recruitment Group announced it will be opening a new office in the town next month.
The company is moving into the Nottinghamshire market after buying out Nottingham-based On-call Recruitment.
And it has chosen Banks Yard in Bulwelll to be its base.
Tamara Reidford, head of brand at The Recruitment Group, said: “We’re super excited to be moving to Bulwelll and into the Nottinghamshire market.
"It’s going to bring opportunity, not just for consultants but also for people looking for temporary and permanent work.
“Our MD is quite familiar with the Nottinghamshire area so he’s excited to be tapping back into it.
"We’re trying to be different, we’re trying to be more about listening to what the people want and not just what we want.
"We’re all about not only the people in the company but also the people we’re trying to help and provide opportunities for as well.”