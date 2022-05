ITP Aero in Hucknall is now offering new apprenticeships

The apprenticeships available are in metal fabricating (welding and sheet metal work), maintenance and operations engineering technicians and machining technicians.

Apprentices will be based at ITP Aero UK in Hucknall four days per week and will attend Vision West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield, one day per week.

These roles will start in September 2022.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, May 31.