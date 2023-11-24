New Chapter for Region’s Place Marketing Organisation as it appoints new CEO

In a new chapter for the organisation, Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire (MNG) unveiled Megan Powell Vreeswijk as its new Chief Executive Officer at their Nottingham Partners event.

Powell Vreeswijk joins the organisation at an exciting time for Hucknall, as well as the wider region. With devolution on the horizon, and local tourism attractions like Newstead Abbey and Sherwood Forest continuing to draw in visitors from across the country, heading back toward pre-pandemic levels, MNG will continue playing a pivotal role in promoting Hucknall to support jobs, tourism, and investment.

In a business career spanning over two decades, Powell Vreeswijk is currently the Head of Enterprise at Nottingham Trent University. During her four-and-a-half-year tenure at NTU, Megan oversaw the launch of the state-of-the-art Dryden Enterprise Centre in 2021 and has helped many entrepreneurs throughout the region to start, grow and innovate.

In addition to her experience at NTU, Powell Vreeswijk has recently served as Vice-Chair of the It’s in Nottingham (formerly Nottingham BID) board, supporting Nottingham’s city centre business community. In addition to this, the start-up expert also serves as Vice President of Enterprise Educators UK, the leading membership network for those in enterprise education.

Iain Blatherwick, Chair of MNG’s board of directors commented on the appointment:

“We’re delighted to announce Megan as our incoming CEO at Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. Our recruitment process was highly competitive and so we’re very pleased with the outcome.

“Megan has the perfect background, experience and ambition for the role. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our organisation as we look to build on the work we’ve done establishing ourselves as the preeminent voice for promoting the region as a place to live, work, study, invest and visit.

“Megan brings a huge wealth of local knowledge and experience from her time with NTU and on the board at the Nottingham BID. These are key partners of ours and we’re pleased to have their support in making this appointment.”

Incoming MNG CEO, Megan Powell-Vreeswijk said:

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role at such an exciting time here in the East Midlands. I have a passion for supporting businesses and organisations locally and this is a great opportunity to continue doing that.

“Nottingham Trent University has been a wonderful place to work over the last four and a half years. I have had the privilege to work with some amazing people as part of my team and across the university, they’re passionate about supporting students and businesses. I will miss working with them and for an outstanding organisation.

“I look forward to starting in my new capacity as Chief Exec of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire in January, as well as working with the new team and our partners in the region to drive inward investment, support business, and grow our visitor economy, sharing the opportunities that our region has to offer.”

Dr Sarah Want, Pro Vice-Chancellor - Knowledge Exchange and Civic Engagement at Nottingham Trent University says:

“Megan has made a huge impact on the Nottingham business community during her time here at NTU. Since opening the Dryden Enterprise Centre, a state-of-the-art innovation centre in the heart of Nottingham, Megan and her team have seen almost £10m of investment generated by the business community and helped to create almost 50 businesses.

“She has left a thriving legacy with the Centre, and although we are disappointed to see her leave NTU, her new role will enable us to work collaboratively together, and our NTU community will still benefit from her expertise and insight. We wish Megan all the luck in her new role.”