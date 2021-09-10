New dessert shop opens on Hucknall High Street to satisfy town's sweet tooth

Krispy Krumbles opened its doors for the first time this week but think less morning coffee – at least at the moment – and more delicious evening treats.

This particular dessert shop is open from 4pm throughout the week, catering for those who want to pick up dessert for after their dinner or a slice of something nice to go with a late-night coffee or tea in the town.

Muhammad Taha, one of the shop’s owners, said: “I think that in Hucknall there is no eating place where people can sit down and eat a good dessert in a place like ours so we saw an opportunity.”

Krispy Krumbles has opened on Hucknall High Street

The shop will be open from 4pm to 10pm Monday to Friday and 12noon to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

And Muhammad says the venture’s signature dish will be milk cake.

He said: “This is very different, no-one else is offering this in Hucknall, they are very unique and very nice.

"Right now we will also be serving crepes, pancakes and waffles and we are also offering French toast as well.

"People do like some French toast in the evening, so we are doing that and also some different types of cheesecake too.”

So far the business is taking it’s first steps but already Muhammad has noticed people who had been for the first time are soon coming back for more.

He said: “We also sell coffee as well and we also do our own special hot chocolate too.”

As well as the indoor seating, the business will also do deliveries and collections.