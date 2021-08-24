New Hucknall cake takeaway is open for business

Temptation Desserts is on Watnall Road and is a cake and dessert shop with a difference as it opens at night rather than during the day.

The shop’s website has its opening hours down as 4.30pm to midnight each day and it is on the Just-Eat, Ubereats and Deliveroo takeaway delivery apps as well.

To give your sweet tooth a treat, call 0115 9633300 or find it online on one of the delivery apps.