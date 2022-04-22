And the big project for the new store on Watnall Road could now be given the green light within a week after the proposal was finally returned to Ashfield District Council for the final approval.

The German supermarket giant wants to build the new store on the current site of Hucknall Town FC’s ground.

And the project getting the green light is also good news for the football club as it can now get on with the business of moving to its new ground on Aerial Way, construction of which has started in earnest, as reported by the Dispatch.

Hucknall's new Lidl store could finally get the final green light as early as next week

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the district council and Hucknall West on Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This fantastic news, I’m really pleased about it, it’s brilliant for the area and just what we need.

“The final regulations of the application have been addressed and they’ve finally sent it back to Ashfield District Council to be approved.

"That means the traffic regulations that I wanted, for example, for the road to be widened and the section 106 monies have all been agreed, Lidl are happy, the county council is happy and it now just has to go back to Ashfield for final approval and as I understand it, it could be approved within a week.

"The traffic regulations needed to go in as it would be chaos otherwise and this is what I raised with the proposal at County Hall to help ease the pressure on Nabbs Lane and Ruffs Drive.Ashfield District Council’s planning committee originally approved the plans to in principal back on March 17 last year.

At the time there were some objections, most notably from Tesco, amid claims of inadequate assessment of the impact the store would have on town-centre trading.

It was also claimed that alternative sites – including the old Sandicliffe site on Portland Road and the Piggins Croft car park – hadn’t been explored.

However, the committee was broadly in favour of the scheme and gave it its approval – but with conditions.

This led to work needing to be done behind the scenes to iron out the sticking points.

And it appears this work has now been completed.