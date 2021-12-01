The store will be in the site where the former Fultons Food store was and will officially open for the first time on Thursday, December 2.

The revamped Hucknall store will offer chilled and frozen food, as well as everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks, plus a wide range of other Poundland favourites from health and beauty to stationery and entertainment to household items.

Austin Cooke, Poundland’s retail and transformation director, said: “Customers in Hucknall will get the chilled and frozen food range that is now available in hundreds of our stores, as well as a wide range of items to discover at Poundland’s amazing value so they can pick up more of what they need in a single shopping trip.”