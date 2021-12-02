The store is where the former Fultons Foods shop was and the site has had a complete makeover to turn it into Poundland.

Poundland already owns the Fultons brand and Hucknall is of 10 Fultons stores that has been converted into either a Poundland or PEP&CO store in time for Christmas.

Store manager Sarah Tomlinson and her staff cut the ribbon at 8am this morning (Thursday) and the shop was soon seeing a steady stream of visitors keen to see what was on offer.

Manager Sarah Tomlinson and staff celebrate opening the new Hucknall Poundland store on High Street

Sarah said: “‘We’ve come to have a look around’ has been a common phrase for the first morning, everybody wants to be nosey.

"People are very interested in the fact there’s a new shop in town and want to see what it’s all about.

"I don’t think people realised we opened at 8am but they have been coming in steadily since.

"What’s great is that everyone who worked at Fultons has been kept on to work for Poundland and we’ve actually added a couple of new staff members too, so we’re creating jobs as well.

"It’s great for Hucknall too that a brand like Poundland is now here and on the High Street, it can only be good for the town.”

The revamped Hucknall store will offer chilled and frozen food, as well as everyday essentials such as groceries, drinks and snacks, plus a wide range of other Poundland favourites from health and beauty to stationery and entertainment to household items.