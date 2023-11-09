New stage of Hucknall housing development launched with visit from Ashfield Council chair
Coun Dale Grounds (Ash Ind) was given a tour of phase IV of the Sandlands Park development by Paul Walters, Harron Homes’ north midlands sales manager.
Coun Grounds was visiting the development as part of the launch event for Sandlands phase IV on November 4.
Sandlands phase IV features another 100 four and five-bedroom homes just to the east of the existing first three phases of the major development located on the edge of Hucknall.
Coun Grounds said: “It was great to be invited to Sandlands Park and get an insight into the brilliant family homes Harron continues to bring to Hucknall.
"There’s a solid community developing at Sandlands Park and I look forward to seeing it grow.”
Paul Walters added: “We were delighted to show Coun Grounds the fourth stage of Sandlands Park, a development which has proven immensely popular in Hucknall.
"The beautiful Newstead Abbey and Wollaton Hall are only a short drive away, and there is easy access to Nottingham city centre via the tram, as well as the nearby M1’s excellent commuter links to Nottingham, Leicester and Sheffield.
“We’ve already seen a considerable amount of interest in the upcoming homes so I’d encourage any househunters in the Nottinghamshire area to pay our expert sales team a visit.”