Nottingham‐based Bright Cat Business Solutions gets a X (former twitter) boost from Theo Paphitis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the end of last year, Jo O’Neil, owner of Bright Cat Business Solutions, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Jo’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.bright-cat.co.uk has 25% more followers and extra eyes on their business. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jo also attended the Small Business Sunday Winners event last month to collect her award personally from Theo Paphitis and networking with over a thousand small businesses from around the UK.

Jo O'Neil being presented with the Small Business Sunday Award by Theo Paphitis

Jo said, “My business journey as a disabled entrepreneur has been amazing – if tough at times. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s always an uphill struggle trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Bright Cat Business Solutions every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8 PM and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.