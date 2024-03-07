Nottingham-based Russell Scanlan acquires specialist insurance broker to expand services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Russell Scanlan, one of the UK’s longest established insurance brokers, has acquired Leicester based specialist insurance firm, Building & Land Guarantees (BLG), in a move that will see both businesses benefit from the growth opportunities presented by the new alliance, and give Russell Scanlan’s property sector clients access to an extended and bespoke service.

Founded in 2006, BLG is one of the UK’s largest insurance brokers specialising in long-term construction projects. This includes warranties for residential properties, insurance backed guarantees, commercial property warranties, component parts guarantees, and machinery and electrical plant warranties.

BLG will continue to operate under its current brand and with its current team of 12. Mike Dickinson and Matt Franklin at Russell Scanlan will join the BLG Board alongside current Directors, Paul Rose and Mark Jackson.

Mike Dickinson explains the move: “While Russell Scanlan continues to deliver its successful growth plan, we recognise that partnerships with those operating as specialists in specific sectors can be mutually beneficial – and certainly BLG’s reputation is substantial in its field. In addition, there are several synergies between the Russell Scanlan and BLG brands and location will play its part – both well-established East Midlands brokers with a strong foothold in the UK’s heartland.

“This new partnership will allow the businesses to tap into existing client networks and will help both Russell Scanlan and BLG to share expertise in their respective specialist fields.”

Paul Rose, Director at BLG, said: “Our values at BLG bear strong similarities to Russell Scanlan’s, both being East Midlands-based insurance brokers with robust ties to our respective fields and high levels of service recognised by our industry and client groups. Our growth has resulted from providing a friendly, personal service with nearly 20 years of experience in long-term construction projects. We will continue to adopt this bespoke approach under the BLG brand, with the support of the Russell Scanlan team.”

Through the acquisition, BLG will also now become part of Acrisure, the global fintech leader which provides a range of products including insurance, reinsurance and cyber services.

Russell Scanlan is Nottingham’s longest established insurance broker and is celebrating 143 years in operation. The firm has held chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute - one of only a handful of brokers in the East Midlands.