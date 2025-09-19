Nottingham chemical firm Promethean Particles is hailed as a 2025 WIRED Trailblazer

James Stephenson, chief executive officer of Promethean Particles, with Catherine Crump, managing director of WIRED Consulting, which included the company in its 2025 WIRED Trailblazers.

Pioneering Nottingham chemical firm Promethean Particles has been named among the leading startup companies for its cutting-edge work at the forefront of the fight against climate change.

The company, based on Midland Way, has been selected as one of 2025‘s WIRED Trailblazers - an annual line-up of the country’s most innovative small and mid-sized high-growth firms.

Compiled by the WIRED Consulting team, the consulting division of WIRED magazine, and delivered in partnership with HSBC UK, the list celebrates companies that are driving positive economic, social, and environmental change.

Promethean Particles was recognised for its role in scaling up the production of advanced materials for use in areas such as carbon capture and water harvesting - innovations that are critical to tackling the climate crisis.

The accolade relates to its groundbreaking work in developing a revolutionary method of manufacturing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), which are tiny crystal structures with exceptionally large internal surface areas that enable them to capture and store vast quantities of molecules.

This unique capability allows MOFs to be used for a range of purposes, including water harvesting and trapping carbon dioxide (CO₂) generated by the burning of industrial fuels.

Scientists have long understood MOFs’ potential in combating climate change, but large-scale production has historically been too costly and complex to make them commercially viable.

That is until now. Promethean Particles has developed a proprietary continuous-flow manufacturing process that not only boosts the throughput and cost-effectiveness of MOF production but also enhances reliability and consistency.

This innovation has proven to be a game-changer, enabling the company to produce MOFs in volumes previously thought to be unattainable.

Promethean Particles was officially named as one of this year’s WIRED Trailblazers at an event held yesterday at Cleaver & Wake restaurant in Nottingham.

James Stephenson, chief executive officer of Promethean Particles, who attended the event, said: “It is a huge honour to be recognised by Wired and HSBC as a 2025 Trailblazer. With the rapid progress we have made, it can be easy to forget that we only made the strategic pivot towards a focus on MOFs less than three years ago.

“In that time, we have closed our Series A funding round and have active pilots underway in biogas upgrading and water harvesting, amongst other exciting applications. I am incredibly proud of our team, and this recognition is really about them and what they bring to our pioneering journey every day.”

Being recognised as a Trailblazer not only affirms a business’s growth and innovation but also grants entry to the Scale-Up Knowledge Hub, which is part of the programme that brings companies together to share practical business advice and guidance.

Catriona Ejegi-Memeh, head of impact programmes at WIRED Consulting, said: “We are thrilled to recognise Promethean Particles as a Trailblazer this year.

“Having followed the company’s journey for several years, it’s inspiring to see its pioneering work in tackling climate change, as well as its continued growth and impact.’’