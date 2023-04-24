Nottinghamshire nominations open now for East Midlands Business Awards

Businesses, charities and individuals from across the county will be recognised across 14 categories, ranging from outstanding growth and excellence in international trade through to environmental impact and an education and business partnership award.

Headline partner Mazars will also select a business of the year winner for Nottinghamshire to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winners Scientific.

Scott Knowles, East Midlands Chamber chief executive, said: “With the cost-of-doing-business crisis following hot on the heels of the pandemic and Brexit, the past few years have been as tough a trading environment as many of us can recall.

Scientific was named Nottinghamshire Business of the Year at last year's East Midlands Business Awards. Photo: Avit Media

“Despite this, we’ve seen tremendous resilience on display among our region’s business community, which has found new ways to grow, innovate and collaborate.

“We are once again hugely excited about celebrating these achievements in our Business Awards, which are always one of the most highly-anticipated events in the chamber calendar – thanks to the sponsors that help to make it happen.”

The full list of categories is:

Business improvement through technology;

Community impact;

Outstanding growth;

Environmental impact;

Commitment to people development;

Apprentice of the year;

Entrepreneur of the year;

Education and business partnership;

Excellence in customer service;

Excellence in international trade;

Small business of the year;

Excellence in innovation;

Excellence in collaboration;

Business of the year.

The deadline for nominations is July 17 and finalists will be announced at a president’s summer celebration on August 24.

They will then have a chance to state their case at virtual judging panels taking place on the week commencing September 11 with the Nottinghamshire winners at a gala dinner on November 10.

Separate winners, awards and dinners will also take place in the month for Derbyshire and Leicestershire businesses.

Current sponsors include: Mazars (headline partner), Air IT, Amazon, Aston Lark, Blueprint Interiors, Cambridge & Counties Bank, Concertus, De Montfort University, DHL, Eight Days a Week Print Solutions, EMH Group, ER Recruitment, Eversheds Sutherland, Express Recruitment, Fraser Stretton Property Group, Futures Housing Group, Geldards, ITS Technology Group, Loughborough College, Nottingham Trent University, Purpose Media, Rolls-Royce, RSM UK, University of Derby and University of Nottingham.