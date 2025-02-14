Optical careers in focus for Hucknall apprentices during National Apprenticeship Week

Two members of the team at an opticians in Hucknall are one step closer to an exciting career in optics thanks to an apprenticeship programme.

Jazmin-Mae Rogers and Erin Cunningham-Burley, who both joined Specsavers in Hucknall in 2022 to embark on the company’s apprenticeship programme, are now working towards new qualifications. Both are sharing their experience with others as part of National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February).

Jazmin joined Specsavers to explore a career path with the opportunity to grow and progress after finishing school and not being sure what to do next. She recently completed her Level 3 optical assistant apprenticeship and has now begun Level 4.

‘During my Level 3 apprenticeship I found it tricky at times but with the help and guidance of my team, I was able to complete it with a distinction and have so much more knowledge I’m now able to put into practice,’ she says. ‘I am so grateful for this and for my colleagues who stood by me giving me their time and support throughout. I now can proudly continue my journey to the next stage and look forward to growing with the company and expanding my skill set as time goes on.’

Meanwhile, Erin, who went to school in the local area and started as an optical assistant apprentice, is now furthering her studies, learning new skills and gaining valuable experience on the dispensing optician apprenticeship programme. She is also a recent recipient of a national apprenticeship award which celebrates excellence in career progression and recognises individuals who’ve completed their apprenticeship with distinction.

‘I began my journey at Hucknall Specsavers as an optical assistant apprentice, and I’m now proudly working towards my dispensing optician apprenticeship,’ explains Erin. ‘Throughout my time here, I’ve received incredible support from both my colleagues and directors, who have provided invaluable training and guidance whenever needed. Their ongoing encouragement and advice have been essential in helping me progress and develop my skills. It’s been an inspiring and rewarding experience, and I’m excited to continue growing in this fantastic environment.’

Specsavers Hucknall store director, Janet Archer, adds: ‘Jazmin and Erin are integral to the team here. Both have embraced their roles and the additional ways they get involved from a store and community perspective too. This includes merchandising, creating content for our TikTok account and volunteering regularly to fundraise and help with community events. Erin has shown amazing commitment balancing her studies whilst working in a busy store and regularly receives excellent feedback from customers. She was also one of only a handful of apprentices to be awarded the prestigious Master Certificate Scheme in London last year.

‘Apprenticeships are a great way to unlock the potential of young people or those looking for a career change, and provide a way for people to embark on successful and fulfilling careers,’ concludes Janet. ‘The Specsavers scheme offers learners an excellent opportunity to work and study in a structured way, providing them with great training and qualifications.’

Anyone interested in applying for an apprenticeship with Specsavers can visit: https://join.specsavers.com/uk/apprenticeships and search for apprenticeships.