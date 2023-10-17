Park House Care Home hosts enlightening mental health tea and talk morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Her professional roots as a mental health nurse expertly guided the development of the event designed to shed light on the mental health conditions that some of the residents live with and to offer a platform for staff to gain insights and ask questions.

To ensure that the staff had a comprehensive understanding of these conditions, fact sheets were distributed, detailing various mental health conditions. These fact sheets served as a valuable resource, offering insights into the challenges faced by residents and how best to support them.

One of the highlights of the event was the presence of mental health nurses, including Rebecca, who were available to answer any questions that the staff had. Their expertise provided clarity and guidance, ensuring that the staff felt equipped to handle the unique challenges that come with caring for residents with mental health conditions.

Residents at Park House Care Home stay calm during Mental Health Tea & Talk session

Recognising the importance of mental wellbeing for its staff, Park House also arranged 1:1 sessions for any staff members who felt they needed support. These sessions were met with positive feedback, with many staff members expressing how beneficial they found the opportunity to discuss their feelings and challenges in a safe and supportive environment.

Adding a touch of creativity to the event, artwork created by the residents was showcased. These pieces were the result of mindfulness art therapy sessions, an initiative that many residents have come to cherish. The art not only added colour to the event but also served as a testament to the therapeutic power of creativity. Due to its popularity, many residents have expressed a desire to have these sessions on a more regular basis.

Rebecca Haydon Deputy Manager at Park House Care Home says: “The ‘Mental Health Tea and Talk’ morning stands as a testament to Park House Care Home's commitment to fostering a supportive and informed environment for both its residents and staff. With initiatives like these. We continue to lead the way in holistic care and support.”

Park House care home is a purpose built, bright and airy modern nursing care home, designed to provide the very best in dementia, end of life, convalescent, respite and residential care for older people. Situated just two miles from the centre of Nottingham and on bus routes, the home provides good access for the city and the East Midlands. Managed by a highly skilled and experienced team of carers, comfort in a safe caring environment awaits you with a very warm welcome.