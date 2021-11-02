Popular Hucknall pub the Nabb Inn set to re-open after £250,000 refurbishment

The work has included internal and external upgrades with a full external and internal refurbishment, including new external heated seating area and new layout inside.

The new-look pub will boast a new extended bar layout, a new colour scheme, reclaimed timber panels and copper fixtures, zones for dining, drinking and sport, new planting, lighting and furniture, a new play area and external sports viewing.

The pub is owned by Greene King, which has authorised the full-scale upgrade of the pub.

The Nabb Inn is set to re-open tomorrow (Wednesday). Photo: Google

In statement, they said: “We can’t wait for the whole community to see the changes at our wonderful pub.”