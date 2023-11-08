Remember, Remember the 5th of November
Bonfire Night commemorates the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot when 14 individuals tried to blow up the House of Lords during the state opening of Parliament on November 5th 1605. Staff and residents made a traditional Guy to burn on the bonfire while the fireworks lit up the night sky.
The residents enjoyed traditional bonfire night treats, including jacket potatoes, hot dogs, prepared by the head chef Charmaine.
Glenda, a resident at Hall Park care home, said: “I have always loved Bonfire Night, it’s so lovely to celebrate these traditions all together. The fireworks bring back so many memories of Bonfire Nights through the years, these times are so special.”
Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home, said: “We had a fantastic time, it was so great to see so many families come to watch the display and our residents love to keep these traditions and reminisce about years gone by. We had a great sing-a-long, while keeping warm by drinking our hot chocolate, it’s been a brilliant evening.”
