Renault UK and RH Commercial Vehicles announce new partnership to boost service for van drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All van drivers can now benefit from reduced waiting times for their vans to be seen in a workshop, due to the extensive facilities at each site. Customers can also benefit from extended opening hours, Saturday availability, and courtesy vans to assist customers during vehicle downtime and limit the impact on their businesses.

Due to quick turnaround times, customers also can wait with their vehicles in comfortable and well-equipped waiting areas with free refreshments, Wi-Fi, and TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All van centres will be equipped to maintain service and repair on all types of van, including diagnostics. Through this partnership with Renault, RHCVan can carry out warranty repairs on all Renault LCV products[GD1] .

RHCVan

Services include MOT, repair and maintenance, tyre replacement, windscreen repair, parts, and air-con gas replacement allowing it to be the one-stop-shop for anyone with a van.

Nigel, Managing Director, RH Commercial Vehicles/ RHCVan:

“As we launch our first four dedicated van centres, part of our ongoing expansion across the East Midlands, it is exciting to also announce our new partnership with Renault UK, giving all light commercial van operators the many benefits of a dedicated commercial vehicle service agent and repairer which we know is so important to keep your vehicle on the road and in top condition.

Our extended opening hours, manufacturer-trained technicians and comprehensive parts stock, alongside MOT, tyre and windscreen repair and replacement services make us an ideal partner for all Renault operators, visit us, we are here to help you on your journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Daykin, Group Aftermarket Manager, RH Commercial Vehicles/ RHCVan:

“This partnership with Renault UK allows us to better serve the businesses that drive the East Midlands through comprehensive aftermarket offerings and quick, efficient service to reduce downtime and cater for those whose vans are their livelihood.”

John Richardson, Head of Network Development from Renault UK: