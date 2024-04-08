RH Commercial Vehicles extends employment opportunities to the East Midlands with RHCVan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each centre is built on the expertise of RH Commercial Vehicles as an authorised Renault dealership with skilled, accredited technicians equipped to maintain, service, and repair vans, including diagnostics.

Based in Nottingham, Newark, Northampton and Leicester, the centres will offer an opportunity for car or existing light commercial vehicle technicians to further develop their skill set and be part of an exciting new development in the business. This new chapter also provides opportunities for mechanics to develop and progress their skills towards the HGV Technician career path.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RH Commercial prides itself on the unique benefit offering to their HGV and LCV Technicians which includes an annual £1,500 tooling allowance scheme, promotional pathways, and welfare schemes to help boost wellbeing. These benefits have been extended to the technicians at RHCVan.

Technician at RHCVan

Nigel Baxter, Managing Director, RH Commercial Vehicles/ RHCVan,

“Our four dedicated van centres, all newly fitted out to the highest standards are a further extension of our existing services to the commercial vehicle sector. We are looking for technicians already with some experience within light commercial vans but who are looking for further advancement, working for a company with a strong track record of investment in its facilities but most of all its people. Come and join us on our journey.”

James Daykin, Group Aftermarket Manager, RH Commercial Vehicles/ RHCVan,

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This concept allows us to welcome a wave of talent into the industry.

“Since the pandemic, there has been a national shortage of technicians, which has hit the industry hard. By offering this exciting progression opportunity to passionate professionals across the East Midlands with great benefits, we can reduce this issue and better serve our local businesses.”