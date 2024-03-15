Shoppers pour in as Hucknall's The Range store officially opens its doors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

County councillor Keith Girling (Con) officially cut the ribbon to declare the store open at 9am and a large crowd of shoppers was soon heading through the doors to see what the new store had to offer.

The popular home and garden retailer has moved into the old Wilko site on Central Walk and shoppers were keen to see what it was all about with a large queue forming back to Piggins Croft car park more than an hour before the official opening time.

At the front of that queue was local woman Jackie Steeples – who has been outside the doors waiting since 5.52am that morning.

Coun Keith Girling cuts the ribbon to officially open the new The Range store in Hucknall. Photo: National World

She said: “I was up early, I’m not the school run any more and my daughter told me there would be something for the person who was first in the queue so I got my fold-up chair from the shed at 5am and then came down to the store.”

“It’s great that Hucknall is getting The Range because we all miss Wilko so why not replace with a shop that we all need – it’s a win-win for us.”

As the first in line, Jackie received a special goody bag worth £125, while the next 49 in the queue also got smaller goody bags.

Coun Girling said: “It’s amazing to see this store finally open, there’s a real buzz about the place and people are excited.

A large queue of shoppers had already formed along Central Walk an hour before the store opened. Photo: National World

"It’s vitally important for a town like Hucknall that brands like The Range come here because they wouldn’t do that if they didn’t think they had the customer base and now other big names will see that The Range has come here and will think they should be coming here too.”

As well as Coun Girling, Hucknall councillors John Wilmott, Lee Waters, Trevor Locke and Gordon Mann from Ashfield Council, also attended the opening.

Coun Wilmott said: “It’s so important that we get the best for Hucknall and this store opening proves that we mean business.”

Hucknall woman Jackie Steeples was first in the queue having been outside the shop since 5.52am! Photo: National World

Coun Waters added: “This was a red-letter day for us and are delighted to welcome The Range to Hucknall and the jobs and prosperity it will bring.”

The new store is currently employing 63 people and manager Nick Collins said he was ‘proud to see the new store open’.

He said: "I really didn’t expect to see the huge queue outside but that just made me feel even more buzzing.

"This store is something different, we’ve got a bit of everything and we’re not just bringing money into the town but creating jobs too.”

Shoppers were soon pouring into the new store once the doors opened. Photo: National World

Graham Smith, area manager for The Range, added: “I’m so proud, everyone’s worked so hard to get this store ready and it’s fantastic to see the number of people who’ve come out to support us.