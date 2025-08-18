Shortlist for the 2025 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards revealed

The shortlist for the 2025 Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards has finally been revealed.

After carefully deliberating over a haul of entries, our judges have carefully selected the standout shortlist of finalists.

We received many applications from a variety of organisations, all united by a desire to showcase their passion for apprenticeships. This event captures a broad spectrum of activity across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, recognising and celebrating the incredible enthusiasm of apprentices and those who support them.

A huge congratulations to everyone who made the shortlist, and a massive thank you to our judges for dedicating their time to reviewing each entry.

Winners at last year's awards

This event will highlight not only the achievements of apprentices but also the invaluable support they receive from their employers, mentors, and training providers.

We extend special thanks to our panel of judges: Charlie Gresswell, Apprentice Chair - East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN); Jean Mountain, Co-founder of - Enterprising Women; Fardad Amirsaeedi, Business & Enterprise Manager - Economic Growth & Regeneration - Nottinghamshire County Council; Bobby Ramsay, Principal Consultant - Lumi & Lumiere and Martin Rigley OBE, Director - Gordian Consulting

We also express our gratitude to our partners; Nottingham Trent University, University of Derby, Nottinghamshire County Council, East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Nottingham College and our Charity Partner Base 51.

We all look forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night, to be held at The Village Hotel, Nottingham, on Thursday, October 2. Guests are invited to join us from 6:45 pm for a welcome drink and networking opportunity, followed by a three-course meal and, of course, the awards ceremony.

During the event, we will also be organising a raffle to raise valuable funds for our charity partner, Base 51. They have been supporting 11- to 25-year-olds in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire for over 30 years, providing a safe place for young people. They focus on early intervention, offering counselling, specialist trauma support, an LGBTQIA+ group, and more. We welcome raffle prize donations.

Keep updated, register your details on the event website and check back for our winners announcement - visit https://dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/

Meet our 2025 Finalists

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Eleanor Gompertz, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust; Fred Warlow, Derbyshire Foundation healthcare trust and Marleigh Goldsmith, Angels By Day

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Charlotte Underwood, Community Development Chesterfield; Laura McLeavy, Derbyshire Community Health Service; Oscar Marshall, Nottingham College and Sigita Juknevica, Pektron

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Dominik Dynia, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust; Oliver Cordingley, NotLuck; Sarah Walker, BWB Consulting; Suzanna Locke, NCHA; Wendy Gouldby, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust and Will Johnson, Pektron

Degree Apprentice of the Year: Adam Robinson, Derbyshire Community Health Services; Anthony Hodgkinson, East Midlands Ambulance Service; Charlotte Gladwin, DBCP (Derbyshire Building Control Partnership); Diane Concannon, Derbyshire Community Health Service; Georgia Williamson, Youth Employment UK and Matilda Coe, Derbyshire Constabulary

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Gabriella Day, Dalton Roofing Ltd; Kian Hughes, Crawford & Co Surveyors; Naomi Robinson, Crawford & Co Surveyors and Rosie Deegan, NCHA

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Ayden Gant, Plastek UK Ltd and Tyler Smeaton, Halfords

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Dominik Dynia, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust; Holly Cooper, Workplace: Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust; Jazmin Rogers, Specsavers Hucknall; Samantha Bullock, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and Wendy Gouldby, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Abbie Willey, Crawford & Co Surveyors; Charlotte Stonier, BWB Consulting; Iqra Jaffary, Broxtowe Borough Council and Natalie Selby-Shaw, Nottingham Trent University

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: Barrie McPhilbin, Vaculug Ltd and Kasim Usman Workpays

Apprentice Ambassador of the Year: Early Careers Team E.ON UK; Ideagen; Iqra Jaffary, Broxtowe Borough Council; Jess Dhariwal, E.ON UK; Kasim Usman, Work Pays; Philip Dalton, Dalton Roofing Ltd and Rhys Robinson, Chesterfield College Group.

Mentor of the Year: Angela Chamberlain, NCHA; Bobby Ramsay, lumi and Lumiere; Bradley Foley, Nottingham College’; Helen Leaper, BWB Consulting; Kirsty Aveyard, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Rachel Griffiths, Dalton Roofing Ltd.

SME Employer of the Year: DBCP (Derbyshire Building Control Partnership); Less Than Zero Barbers & Training Academy and Minnie Me Nursery

Large Employer of the Year: BWB Consulting; East Midlands Railway and University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Chesterfield College Group and Juniper Training Ltd

Lifetime: Nottingham College - Dental Nurse (Integrated) Level 3; Nottingham Trent University and Nottinghamshire Training Group