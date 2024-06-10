Specialist Notts recruiter celebrates successful first six months in business

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A specialty transport industry recruiter, with its headquarters based in Nottinghamshire, is marking a successful first six months despite a turbulent time in the jobs market. According to the latest ONS figures, the number of jobs that need filling remains above pre-Covid levels, but we are in the midst of a work-life reboot.

Despite these challenges, Innovate Freight Talent which launched in 2023, is going from strength to strength, building its client base in the UK and overseas, by maximising its in-depth knowledge of the transport and logistics sector.

The company was founded by industry entrepreneur Richard Litchfield, who has a track record spanning 25 years and has a deep understanding of the unique challenges of recruiting in the sector.

Richard is speaking at leading trade show Multimodal in Birmingham on 11th June, sharing his insights into attracting talent in the industry in these challenging times.

Richard Litchfield, Innovate Freight Talent

Having entered the logistics sector more than 25 years ago, with experience in senior management roles at Kuehne + Nagel, Europa Worldwide Group and Forward Solutions, Richard offers his clients a consultative approach to hiring, ensuring the right talent is placed in each role. Innovate Freight Talent was born out of the lived frustrations of trying to find the right candidate to fill a vacancy.

Richard Litchfield, Managing Director of Innovate Freight Talent comments “Finding the right talent for your business can be tricky. Everyone is fighting for the best candidates when it comes to the pool of top-quality candidates. This has the added challenge of candidates changing expectations.”

In a previous role, Richard Litchfield knew too well of the many frustrations that could occur when trying to find the ideal candidate for vacancies – so decided to set up his own specialist logistics recruiter, Innovate Freight Talent, to tackle the challenging experience of hiring great people head on.

“In the years that followed the global pandemic, there has been the Great Resignation, quiet quitting and more. There is a significant recalibration taking place about how work fits into people’s lives, this is apparent in every industry including transport.

“In this post-pandemic world, both hiring and retaining talent has become more challenging. We are seeing lots of differing attitudes on areas such as flexible working, with differing opinions held across the spectrum of generations as well.

“As we mark our first six months in operation I’m looking forward to sharing the current labour market insight and what firms can do to attract the best talent.”

Innovate Freight Talent hires for a breadth of roles in the UK and beyond, from customs operators and warehouse supervisors, through to business development managers and HR administrators.

The firm uses the team’s deep understanding of the market to provide a consultative approach to hiring.

The company has enjoyed excellent growth in the first six months and is helping organisations fill a vast range of roles across the sector. With employers appreciating the team’s knowledge and deep understanding of the market in which they operate. This means that they can speed up the hiring processes, reducing recruitment costs and save valuable time.

Innovate Freight Talent’s clients include both SMEs and large global organisations, hiring for road freight, logistics and air and sea. With the team growing in both size and expertise, the company hopes to continue its growth across the UK with roles in Europe now being filled by the expert recruitment team.