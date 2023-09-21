Spooky treats creeping into Birds Bakery stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers can tuck into limited-edition Halloween frosted cupcakes from £1.65, chocolate orange frogs from 80p and Pumpkin Puffs – a seasonal take on the customer-favourite Baby Elephant’s Foot.

The new range of products will be landing in stores across the East Midlands on 19 September, ready to help customers get into the spooky mood.

Commenting on the new range, Lesley Bird, chief operating officer at Birds Bakery, said:

“Halloween is a marker in the calendar that the chillier weather is rolling in, the nights are getting longer and the festive season is just on the horizon. At Birds, we like to add season twists to our much-loved classics and that is exactly what we’ve done with this year’s Halloween products.

“For families getting together for a bit of trick-or-treating, we’ve got a range of chocolate goodies such as white chocolate ghost lollies from £1.20 and white, milk and orange chocolate pumpkin carriages from £2, and for those who enjoyed last year’s Pumpkin Puff, which was designed by a local customer as part of our Get Your Bake On competition, will be pleased to hear it is returning for another year.

“We’re really proud of this selection of treats and we hope our customers are too. Our mummy cupcake especially pairs perfectly with a 200 Degrees coffee, which is available in store!”

Birds Bakery has 61 stores across the region including in Nottingham, Derby, Leicester and Staffordshire. Many Birds products, including those in the Halloween range, can also be ordered online and delivered to buyers’ homes using either Uber Eats or Just Eat delivery services.