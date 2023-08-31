Steel company snaps up huge warehouse next to Annesley and Hucknall M1 junction

FHP Property Consultants confirmed the sale of the unit at Sherwood Park to Parkside Steel, which will facilitate the firm’s expansion and relocation from their current unit on the estate.

The building – known as Byron House – sits in a prime position just off J27 of the M1 at Annesley.

Tim Gilbertson, of FHP, said: “I was delighted to see this sale go through on Sherwood Park which remains an attractive and sought-after location.

Byron House has been bought by Parkside Steel as part of its relocation plans. Photo: Submitted

“It was a pleasure to deal with Parkside Steel, throughout and, as ever, it is good to see a local company growing and expanding.

“Equally, my vendor clients were delighted with the disposal in a deal where both parties behaved impeccably and despite having some hurdles to cross with the sale, both did their utmost to achieve a common goal of a transaction in the simplest manner.

“Thank you to my clients for this instruction and I wish Parkside Steel well.

“Once again, this sale highlights the very limited number of opportunities to buy that are on the market in the industrial and warehousing sectors in the East Midlands and it would be great to have more opportunities like this to put to the market.

“We still are seeing good demand across all sizes and sectors of the market and limited supply for both freehold and leasehold space – call 07887 787893 or email [email protected]

Jack Audley, of Parkside Steel, said: “Parkside Steel has been based on Sherwood Park since 2006 and with our continued growth it became clear space was going to be our biggest hurdle.

“Byron House presented the perfect solution and will allow us to keep up with customer demand as we expand into other markets.

“Opportunities like this don’t come around often, especially for privately-owned family businesses such as ours, so our thanks go to Tim Gilbertson at FHP for his help in reaching a deal both parties were happy with.