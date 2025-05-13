Tesco Hucknall Extra marks 80th VE Day anniversary with community tea party

Tesco Hucknall Extra brought the community together this week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a heartfelt tea party hosted in-store.

Organised by Hayley Briggs, Community Champion at Tesco, the event paid tribute to the end of World War II in Europe and honoured the memories of those who served. The celebration welcomed residents from Jubilee Court Care Home, along with members of the local Royal British Legion, including Wayne Appleby and his family.

“Our goal was to create a warm and welcoming space for the community to come together, reflect, and celebrate such a significant moment in our nation’s history,” said Briggs. “It was a pleasure to see so many smiling faces and hear the stories shared between generations.”

Guests enjoyed tea and cakes, patriotic decorations, and a spirit of camaraderie that captured the essence of VE Day. Residents from Jubilee Court expressed their appreciation, many recalling their own wartime memories and joining in the sing-alongs with joy.

Wayne Appleby, representing the Royal British Legion praised Tesco for its community spirit.

Karen L Smith, a tesco employee baked 4 dozen cakes for the event.

The event was hailed as a great success, with attendees and organisers alike expressing pride in the turnout and the opportunity to honour the United Kingdom’s shared history.