UK’s largest advocacy charity POhWER appoints Vicky Browning OBE as its new interim Chief Executive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s largest advocacy charity, POhWER, has named Vicky Browning, OBE, as its new interim Chief Executive.

Vicky is a respected voluntary sector leader who headed up civil society leadership body ACEVO as Chief Executive for over five years from January 2017 to June 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vicky played a key role in developing a cross-sector collaboration which secured £750m in Treasury funding for charities at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2023 she was awarded an OBE for services to the charity sector.

Vicky Browning OBE

She will take up the interim CEO role at POhWER on 2 January 2024 for an initial period of six months.

Announcing the appointment, Antony Kildare, Chair of POhWER’s Board of Trustees says: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Vicky Browning, OBE, as POhWER's interim CEO. Vicky brings extensive charity sector and commercial experience and has an enviable reputation as an honest, collaborative and humble leader.”

Commenting on her appointment, Vicky says: “I’m excited to be joining POhWER to lead the dedicated staff team in supporting people across the UK to have their voices heard, to uphold their rights, and to be involved in decisions about their lives.”

Advertisement

Advertisement