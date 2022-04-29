Urgent recall of Kinder products in Hucknall and Bulwell after Salmonella scare

The products are believed to have caused a significant number of children to become seriously unwell, with many reported cases being admitted to hospital.

Ferrero is further extending its precautionary action of recalling a selection of Kinder products because they might be contaminated with Salmonella.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

These Kinder products have been urgently recalled after a Salmonella scare and people should not eat them

The products affected are:

Kinder Surprise 20g pack size that is best before all dates up to and including January 4, 2023.

Kinder Surprise 3x20g pack size that is best before all dates up to and including January 4, 2023.

Kinder Surprise 100g pack size that is best before all dates up to and including August 21, 2022.

Kinder Mini Eggs 75g pack size that is best before all dates up to and including August 21, 2022.

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g pack size that is best before all dates up to and including August 21, 2022.

Kinder Schokobons 70g, 200g and 320g pack sizes that are all best before all dates up to and including January 4, 2023.

Ferrero is recalling the above products and point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

The recall includes all Kinder products manufactured at their Arlon site in Belgium between June 2021 and the present date.

Investigations have identified that some products included in the recall remain on sale.

The packaging of recalled products may not refer to the Belgium factory where they were produced and may include a different contact address, so it is extremely important that products are checked against the list in the recall notice to make sure customers are not being put at risk.

If you have bought one of the Kinder products as detailed above, do not eat it.

Instead, contact the Ferrero consumer careline on [email protected] to obtain a full refund.