Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And Hucknall family The Fongues were invited along as special guests to cut the ribbon at the start of the showhome opening event.

Rubin Fongue and his wife Esther are well known in Hucknall due to their extraordinary triplets Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue and their ongoing work to promote green issues, including litter picking, collecting soft plastics in churches, and fund raising in the district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the last year, the Flying High Academy pupils have already received British Citizen Awards and a special award from Ashfield Council and even had a visit to 10 Downing Street to meet then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rubin and Esther Fongue, with triplets Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi and Paul Walters or Harron Homes cut the ribbon to open the new showhomes. Photo: Submitted

And just last week, they won a Young Shining Star honour at the Discover Ashfield Awards.

On February 3, however, it was mum and dad in the spotlight as they were given a sneak-peek at the two new showhomes on the development – the Banbury and the Moreton.

Rubin said, “We currently live in a lovely four-bedroom home but after seeing the five-bedroom Banbury we could be tempted by the extra space

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We love living at Sandlands Park, we have a fantastic spot on the street just opposite the park, perfect for when the kids need to run around, and our neighbours are lovely.

"It’s brilliant to be surrounded by people always happy to get together for a barbecue and I’m sure the new people joining our community will feel the same way.”