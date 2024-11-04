Work at Hucknall business park jetting towards the next phases
The site will be cleared in accordance with advice from WSP who are advising Clowes Developments on ecology at the site.
The boundaries will also be fully secured as a health and safety measure whilst contractors, TanRo ramp up their presence on the site, once the site is tidied up, remedial ground works will begin on a 20-week programme, likely to start in the new year.
The business park has been fully serviced by its previous owners and has the benefit of planning permission for circa 500,000 sq ft of warehouse/industrial space across six buildings.
These six buildings offer unit sizes from as little as circa 40,000 sq ft to 280,000 sq ft, with all units being available to buy or rent.
The land was formerly used as an aerodrome associated with the development of the famous Rolls-Royce Merlin engine during World War II followed by the world’s first successful vertical take-off in the 1950’s with technology which in turn led to the Harrier ‘jump jet’ being developed – hence the name, Harrier Park.
James Richards, development director at Clowes Developments is working closely with agents, Fisher German and FHP Property Consultants, to market the site’s ‘design and build’ opportunities on a buy or let basis.
With interest already high, Clowes believe it will not be long before remedial works turn into construction.
Interested parties are invited to contact Tim Gilbertson at [email protected] or Rob Champion at [email protected]