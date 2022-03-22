Young Hucknall and Bulwell business talent invited to apply for East Midlands awards

This year sees the second staging of the awards, which are the showpiece programme of the Generation Next network for young professionals and entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35, which is run by East Midlands Chamber in conjunction with headline partner the University of Derby.

It features 10 categories, ranging from a Breakthrough Award and Customer Service Award through to marking Excellence in Innovation and Technology and the Generation Next Future Leader.

New prizes for this year recognise outstanding contributions in diversity and inclusion, arts and culture, corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

Nominations are now open for this year's Generation Next business awards

The full list of categories is:

Headline – Generation Next Future Leader Award, sponsored by the University of Derby Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Loughborough College Breakthrough Award, sponsored by Nottingham University Business School Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Fraser Stretton Excellence in Innovation and Technology Award, sponsored by Hardy Signs The Volunteer Award, sponsored by RSM Sustainability Award, sponsored by MHA MacIntyre Hudson Customer Service Award Diversity and Inclusion Award The Creative Award

Winners will be crowned at an awards ceremony with a twist – featuring street food, cocktails and live music – held at Bustler Market in Derby on July 14.

Lucy Robinson, East Midlands Chamber’s director of resources and Generation Next lead, said: “The Generation Next Awards are a celebration of the amazing young talent within the East Midlands, and our diverse programme recognises the rising stars of business who make outstanding contributions to their communities.

“We want to encourage young professionals, apprentices and entrepreneurs from across the region to tell their story and celebrate their successes.

"There is an award to suit everyone at each stage of their career.”

Entries are now open for this year’s awards until Tuesday, May 3, and can be submitted either by individuals within the 18 to 35 age bracket or on their behalf by a colleague or line manager.

Applications can be downloaded here and must be emailed to the Generation Next team at [email protected]