A Nottingham songwriter is giving people the chance to win £500 in her TikTok Unthinkable Challenge

Tracey Ball is busy promoting her new song Unthinkable and is running the Unthinkable Challenge as part of that promotion.

Unthinkable is an upbeat pop song that was written after watching Love Island UK and is currently being played on radio stations across the UK and beyond, however Tracey wants to do more.

Tracey said ‘’The radio stations are incredible and are a great support by playing my songs, but I want to do more to promote the song and to do that you have to think outside the box. The music industry is a very flooded market and it is hard to stand out so I wanted to try something completely new’’.

Tracey added, ‘’I ran the Unthinkable Challenge idea past several people both in radio and my day to day life, they all said the same, that it is a great idea. I think the only way that it wouldn't work is if people don’t enter, but who wouldn't want the chance to win £500?.

The competition is free to enter and the winner will not be asked to pay a fee to receive the prize. The competition will run for four weeks from the 14th April until the 12th May 2025.

To enter is simple, just create a video on TikTok using the clip of Unthinkable by Tracey Ball as the music. There are four categories you can choose to do, dance, sport, exercise or a DJ can play it out.

For full details on how to enter please watch the promo video and the full rules and terms and conditions are in the video’s description.

Along with the TikTok challenge Tracey is also busy working on getting Unthinkable remastered.

Tracey said, getting the song remastered will give me a stronger chance of getting the song played on larger radio platforms and if the Unthinkable Challenge goes down well, I may well run a second one at a later date.

Good luck to all who enter!