A wellbeing roadshow organised by Ashfield community partners will host a free family event in Hucknall – with activities for all ages and community stalls.

Trevor Clower and the Caring Roadshows will team up with the Ashfield Wellbeing Network's community events to host the first ‘Family Wellbeing Roadshow’ event in Hucknall.

The Caring Roadshows are an idea started and developed by Trevor Clower in Nottingham in 2013.

Ashfield Wellbeing Network is a partnership of councils, groups, and services within the district that collaborate to provide support to residents.

Ashfield Wellbeing Network comprises of 300 partners. Photo taken from a previous event held in Ashfield.

The network has organised community events across Ashfield in recent years, hosted by Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, joining forces with community groups, voluntary organisations and supportive services.

The Hucknall roadshow – a first of its kind for the area – will take place between 10am and 2pm on Hucknall Market Place, High Street on Thursday, May 30, with 35 confirmed stall holders.

Stall holders will be present to raise awareness and showcase support available for the residents of Hucknall, free of charge.

Organisations in attendance will include Nottinghamshire Carers Association, Ashfield Voluntary Action, Carers in Hucknall, Housing 21, and People Plus.

Residents are encouraged to visit the stalls, engage with staff and volunteers, and learn more about the available support for themselves or their loved ones.

In addition to the above, there will be three artists performing, including 15-year-old Breanna Thompson singing, as well as Ashley Westlake and Warren Ireland.