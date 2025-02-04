Ashfield Independents slam school meal price rise

Hucknall families will pay more for school dinners after the Conservative and Labour parties voted together to privatise school meals. The decision has been slammed by Hucknall Councillors including Lee Waters.

The cost of school meals is set to rocket by 13% in another body blow to hardworking families across Nottinghamshire. The Conservative-run County Council plan to increase the cost of a school meal to £3.16. The news was announced at the same time as a close to £90 Council Tax increase for the average, median Band D Council Tax payer.

The decision is set to be made this week by Nottinghamshire Council’s Cabinet. Councillor Tom Hollis, Vice-Chairman of the Council’s Place Committee has been an outspoken critic of the Council privatising school catering and meals on wheels. He said that the rise in school meal costs was ‘…the price of privatisation.’

Councillor Tom Hollis said: “I am disappointed that these rises in school meal charges has been presented as a done deal and will simply drive families from paying for a hot meal every day.

The Nottinghamshire County Independent Group have constantly opposed the privatisation of school meals. They claim that 52,209 children who live in Nottinghamshire live in poverty but aren’t eligible for free school meals due to the low eligibility threshold.

"Thousands of these families just miss out on free school meals due to the low bar for eligibility. Privatising school meals was always going to lead to a rise in prices, I warned Conservative and Labour councillors 18 months ago that this would happen but they voted for it anyway. It is the inevitable price of privatisation.

“This is why the only Independent Councillors in Nottinghamshire opposed it. I am disappointed that this rise comes on day one of the new partnership aimed at making money. The Independents will be opposing this rise that is not in the best interests of hard working families. With the massive rise in Council Tax, this is a double whammy for families in Nottinghamshire.”

Hucknall Councillor Lee Waters said: "Independents at County Hall have always been opposed to privatising school meals for this exact reason. This will mean a significant rise for Hucknall families who pay for school meals. I am appalled that yet again the Conservative and Labour Parties have voted together to make people poorer."

In 2020, the cost of a school meal in Nottinghamshire was £2.29, this has steadily rose every year since. The changes represent a 38% increase in just four years.

The cost of a school meal is currently £2.95. The County Council are responsible for cooking 5,284,582 meals a year, of these 37% are Universal Infant Free School Meals and 26% are Free School Meals, both of which are currently charged at the Government funded rate of £2.53. This leaves 1,955,295 paid for meals that are rising in price.