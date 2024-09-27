Bingham Beer and Cider Festival unites beer enthusiasts as Bingham care home sponsor own beer keg

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One's Fosse Way View care home, in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, sponsored their very own beer keg at Bingham Beer and Cider Festival as beer enthusiasts came together for the popular event.

Fosse Way View, which is owned by HC-One, provides personalised residential care packages. The team at Fosse Way View teamed up with Bingham Beer and Cider Festival to sponsor their very own beer at this year’s event.

The festival is a popular event for beer-enthusiasts. Several residents at Fosse Way View revealed that they have made it a regular day in the diary in recent years.

The festival took place on Friday, September 21 and Saturday, September 22 at Bingham Market Place. Fosse Way View resident Georgina, whose husband Alan also lives at the home, visited the festival to sample the beer.

Elisabeth Wood, Fosse Way View’s Home Manager, explained:

“Residents at Fosse Way View often enjoy a beer with their lunch or in the evening and have enjoyed visiting Bingham Beer and Cider Festival in previous years.

“When the opportunity came to sponsor our own beer this year, we were delighted to do so. It was great to see our own beer keg at the festival.

“At Fosse Way View, taking our residents along to events in the community can help them gain a sense of community and belonging. It’s also very rewarding to bring people together from different backgrounds and help them meet new friends.”

Chris Branson, who is a member of the Bingham Community Events Committee and helped organise the festival, said:

“We were delighted when Georgina attended our beer festival and sampled the specially sponsored Fosse Way View beer. We had fun filming a short video for our social media and Georgina seemed to really enjoy herself.”

Speaking after Georgina’s visit, Jo Albans, Foss Way View senior carer, said:

“Georgina was so proud, she loved speaking to visitors to the festival about our beer.”

Elizabeht Hutchinson, Bingham Beer and Cider Festival organiser, said:

“It was a pleasure to have Fosse Way View Care Home on board as a sponsor for our beer and cider Festival. Uniting a community is important for so many reasons.

“A community can provide a sense of belonging, where people feel like they are part of something larger than themselves. It has a positive impact on their wellbeing.”