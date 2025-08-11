Blind woman fulfils childhood dream of completing a wing walk at 600ft and says it’s the ‘most exciting and exhilarating thing’ she’s ever done

A woman from Nottingham, who is blind, has fulfilled a childhood dream of doing a sponsored wing walk at 600ft, raising nearly £5000 for sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

Mel Griffiths, from Arnold, has had low vision since birth and is now totally blind.

As a child, Mel saw a presenter on Blue Peter doing a wing walk and wanted to do it herself but thought this wouldn’t be possible.

50 years later, at the age of 60, Mel found a company who could support her with this challenge, and on 8 August, she completed a wing walk at Wickenby Aerodrome, in Lincolnshire, at 600ft.

Guide Dog Owner Mel Griffiths at her wing walk, standing with her guide dog Elsa.

Mel said: "I'm so pleased I've completed my first wing walk, as it’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a child.

“It was probably the most exciting and exhilarating thing I’ve ever done, and I could quite easily have got straight back up there and done it again.

“When you don’t have sight, although your other senses aren’t improved, you are more aware of them.

“It was loud up there – you could hear the noise of the plane and the wind.

Guide Dog Owner Mel Griffiths during her wing walk.

“I could feel the plane ascending and descending and the g-force on my face as the plane turned.

“They dipped the plane around a bit, which made it a fun flight; it wasn’t just a little fly around!

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at the Wing Walk Company whose professionalism and can-do attitude made my experience so special.

“I am so close to reaching my fundraising target, so hopefully I will get there.”

Guide dog owner Mel Griffiths preparing to do her wing walk.

Mel has raised £4877, and hopes to reach £5000 so she can name a guide dog puppy via the charity’s Name a Puppy scheme.

She’ll be gifting the sponsorship to one of her sponsors.

Mel chose to support Guide Dogs, as she has been supported by seven guide dogs and is currently partnered with her guide dog, Elsa, a Golden Retriever cross German Shepherd.

Her husband is also a guide dog owner and is currently on the waiting list for his latest guide dog.

Kim Hutchings, local Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We’d like to say a massive congratulations to Mel on completing this incredible challenge.

“Mel is so close to reaching her fundraising target and hopefully she’ll soon reach it and be able to name a guide dog puppy for one of her sponsors.”

It costs £102,000 to raise, train, and support a guide dog from birth to retirement.

Guide Dogs has trained over 37,500 guide dogs. That’s more than one new guide dog every day since the charity’s first guide dog partnerships were created in 1931.

To sponsor Mel and donate to Guide Dogs, visit: justgiving.com/page/melwingwalk?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL