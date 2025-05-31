Bulwell care home embraces flower power

Residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell celebrated Chelsea Flower Show which took place from 20th to 24th May 2025 - as well as watching the show on TV, they also held their own competition for green-fingered residents.

Created and run by the Royal Horticultural Society, Chelsea Flower Show is the world’s greatest flower show with stunning garden designs and gorgeous floral displays.

Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the week including a trip out in the mini bus to Planters Brookfield’s Garden centre, where the homes resident garden ambassador, Roger Simpson brought array seeds for vegetables, which once they have grown, they will be used in the home’s kitchen, also our residents have been reminiscing about their gardens/flowers in the home’s garden, which everyone really enjoyed. Their collective knowledge about flowers and shrubs gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home said: “Our garden is a much-loved space, our residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons. It has been wonderful to see all the beautiful garden designs at Chelsea, it has given us real inspiration to try some new planting schemes and see what we can achieve in our own garden.”

Resident Roger at the garden centre

Roger Simpson, a resident at Hall Park care home added: “I just love to watch the Chelsea Flower Show, to me it is the absolute highlight of the gardening year. I don’t know how they manage to come up with such innovative designs each year but it is just so lovely to see all the gorgeous blooms and beautiful colours.”

