Bulwell children go ‘trick or treating’ at Fairway View Care Home

Bulwell care home, Fairway View, invited children in the area to ‘trick or treat’ in the home this Halloween by knocking on participating residents’ bedroom doors.

Local children were taken to residents’ doors by staff in the home where they could show off their costume and collect some sweet treats.

The residents who had asked to take part were filled with joy at the experience. 88-year-old resident Joy Hoar said, ‘It was so much fun seeing how creative the children’s costumes were, and how proud they were of them.

‘They were all so well behaved and happy to be getting some sweets, I’ve never seen so many children in one place!’

Mabel and Mel

Residents at Fairway View even decorated the homes’ gardens to create a ‘spooky garden walk’ for the children. 87-year-old Mabel Cooper added, ‘The children had a great time trick or treating. They couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the garden.’

Melanie Hayes, the Home Manager at Fairway View, said, ‘Our residents love to see the local children at Fairway View, so they were ecstatic at the idea of having some trick or treaters.

‘It was also wonderful to be able to create a safer experience for the children and their parents, who were able to celebrate Halloween in a wholesome environment – and a warm one too!’

If you would like to find out more about community events at Fairway View, call 0115 9758770 or email [email protected]. Fairway View is located on Swale Close, Bulwell, Nottingham, NG6 9LZ.