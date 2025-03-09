Bulwell songwriter Tracey Ball has made the BBC Music Introducing list for the East Midlands for a second time with her new pop number.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey first appeared on BBC Introducing Music in 2022 with her track Into You and has now been featured for a second time with her pop song Unthinkable.

Unthinkable is an upbeat and catchy number that was written after watching Love Island UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey said: “To be featured on BBC Music Introducing twice is something I am really proud of.”

Tracey Ball has made the BBC Music Introducing list again for the East Midlands. Photo: Submitted

“I'd previously watched season six of Love Island UK and really enjoyed it.

"However, when I sat down to watch the first episode of season seven I instantly thought ‘oh no, here we go again, another holiday, love on the cards again’.

“I watched about a minute, switched off the telly and started writing Unthinkable.

It is not just the BBC that have snapped up Unthinkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radio stations around the country are taking the song and adding it to their playlist.

Mark Rowley who presents on Koast Radio said: “It is so catchy, it's on my playlist for next Sunday's Shuffle show and I have added it to our station’s library.”

Vibe 1 in Stafford will also be playing the track.

Presenter Eric Furze said: “This song has 'hit' written all over it, brilliant production and a well written song”.

Unthinkable was produced by Steve 'Smiley' Barnard at Sunshine Corner Studios.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey continued: “I love working with Steve to produce my songs, knowing Steve is a professional drummer, having drummed for people like Robbie Williams, I know that my songs are in safe hands and that Steve will do a great job.”

“Along with radio play I'm also working to get the song picked up in other ways.

“Some DJ's are already playing it out at private parties and also on Tik Tok.”

Unthinkable is available now on all the usual platforms.