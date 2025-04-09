Bulwell woman share inspiring inspiring weight loss journey as she prepares to start new slimming group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bulwell woman wants to inspire others to lose weight as she has she she prepares to take on running a Slimming World group in the town.

Jeanette Chawner says she first discovered Slimming World and the power of food optimisingmore than 10 years ago via a friend at work.

She said: "At that time, I was not overly worried about my weight but went along to support her and was really impressed.

"I was warmly welcomed and learnt so many healthier ways to cook my favourite meals on a budget, without any hunger and went on to lose a stone."

However life got in the way, and she says she made the mistake of leaving the group, thinking she could go it alone - a move she later regretted.

She continued: "In 2018, I was in a job and a relationship which involved travelling extensively up and down the UK.

"I had unwittingly adopted a lifestyle which involved eating out, takeaways and fast food.

"I rarely planned my meals or prepared any healthier option, and I was also spending a fortune.

"I knew I had gained weight and that my clothes sizes had been creeping up, but I had no idea I had gained over four stone.

"I was 14st 13lb and I was mortified."

It was when she saw a picture of herselg that she knew she had to do something and decided straight away that Slimming World was the answer.

She said: "I joined a group local to my workplace and found I could weigh at any group up and down the country, so that is what I did

" I attended groups in Basingstoke, Northampton, Nottingham, and Sheffield.

"I was always met with friendly consultants and gained invaluable insights from group members.

"It was at this time I thought how much I would love to be a consultant but did not have the lifestyle to commit to the role.

"I lost two stone and saved a fortune by food optimising, planning, and preparing meals in advance and found that I could still eat out and lose weight."

However, tragedy struck in 2019 when Jeanette's younger sister Claire was diagnosed with cancer.

She recalled: "It rocked my family and I to the core.

"I moved closer to home and joined my local Slimming World group with Stella at Top Valley.

"Stella supported me through everything, and I will forever be thankful to her as she showed nothing but compassion and support for what was to be the most devastating time of mine and our family's lives.

"Even during chemotherapy and being gravely unwell and underweight; my sister encouraged my weight loss journey and to continue to attend a group every week.

"Every week without fail she would ask....'how've you got on sis?’

Claire passed away, aged just 43, in March 2020, just at the start of the global pandemic.

Jeanette and her family were not allowed to have a funeral as this was just weeks after the first UK lockdown.

In an even more tragic turn of events, Jeanette's older sister also passed away from cancer the same week.

Jeanette said: "I was heartbroken beyond measure and whilst the rest of the world was coming to grips with the pandemic I was coming to terms with the loss of my sisters.

To add to a year from hell, poor Jeanette also suffered multiple other traumatic events, including the breakdown of her relationship and a car accident.

With her weight loss journey not a priority, Jeanette gained a stone and by the end of the year she was feeling devastated, miserable and frumpy.

However, after the horrors of 2020, in 2021, she decided it was time to try to get her life back.

She said: "I re-joined Stella's group and was welcomed with open arms.

"I then started to undertake regular exercise, knowing that could only help my mental health and wellbeing

"Slimming World’s unique activity programme spurred me on to do more, which helped me maintain my motivation to be able to honour both my sisters and indeed my health.

"By 2022, I was well on my way to a healthier me.

"I also stopped smoking for good and despite the myth that you cannot do this and lose weight food optimising led me to continue to lose weight.

"I started to set my sights on creating a healthier, happier life for myself and those around me, knowing they would get the best version of me.

"In 2023, I undertook my first solo travel and having now lost a total of more than three stone, I was feeling healthier and confident in my own skin again.

"I continued to attend my Slimming World group who was nothing but supportive of my journey."

In 2024, she again set her sights on become a Slimming World consultant, which she had wanted to do for many years and now she is achieving that goal by relaunching the Thursday night Bulwell group at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church, with sessions at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm, starting on April 24.

She said: "I have just celebrated my 50th birthday feeling fitter and more fabulous than ever.

"I will continue to honour my sisters with this passion for a healthier, slimmer life and hopefully inspire others to do the same

If you want to know more, call Jeanette on 07979 208150.