Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrated every year on April 29th - the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, creator of modern ballet – International Dance Day is the perfect day to get your dancing shoes on and really get moving.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day with a whole host of dance-related fun activities. Residents were given the cha-cha-chance to learn new dance styles from around the world, and in the evening they were entertained by resident Jean’s daughters, who came into the home to dance with our residents and they rocked the evening away dancing to Rock and Roll music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager, Jodie Rakhar said: “We’ve all had a brilliant day today. Our residents loved finding out about different dance styles from around the world and having a go at learning new steps.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

“The evening dance was a huge hit with everyone, especially listening to the rock and roll numbers – residents were all transported back in time.”

Janice Hemstock, resident at the home said: “I have always loved dancing, I used to count the days until I could go to the dance hall again on Saturday nights, I was always the last one to leave.

"It has been wonderful to reminisce about those days and listen to some of the old dance hall classics again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

Hall Park provides residential care, dementia care, short stay and respite care.