Care home has a 'latte' fun at Macmillan coffee morning

Staff and residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell held a charity coffee morning and bake sale on 26/09/2025 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause. The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.

Residents enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community.Also, they invited a local counsellor Michael Savage, where the residents and family members asked him for some support to get a yearly pass year Nottingham attraction such as Wollaton Hall and other attractions are charging £15 per person for a yearly pass, which as you can imagine that is a lot of money for a company which has to pay for 62 people who likes to visit Nottingham attractions. Chef, Donna Wood, had baked lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastries for everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home. Some residents had baked cakes and biscuits for the occasion too along with their visitors and members of the community, everyone was spoilt for choice!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”

Bulwell counsellor Michael Savage and resident Marjorie Garlick

Marjorie Garlick, a resident at the home, commented: “MacMillan is such a fantastic charity and they do such amazing work in the community, we all love raising money for them and the best bit is, we get to each cake at the same time!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia, care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750 or [email protected]