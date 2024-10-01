Care home resident, Rose (75), boosts engagement as Resident Ambassador

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nottingham resident, Rose Baguley (75) has become a Resident Ambassador at Beechdale Manor care home as her positive outlook on life continues to boost resident engagement and sense of community within the home.

After more than a decade of living in care homes, Rose has never lost her vibrant personality or independent spirit, which she now channels into helping others through a scheme that ensures residents' voices are heard and remain central to all decision-making.

“I really enjoy helping others,” Rose shares. “Each day, I make it a point to walk through the home, greeting everyone with a ‘good morning’ and stopping to chat with anyone who wants to talk. I encourage other residents to join in too, especially with a game of cards or dominoes, which I love to play.”

“I have a lot of freedom here and the staff give me opportunities to stay busy and contribute, which is really important to me. I especially love spending time in the garden where my prized tomatoes grow. I’m happy here, and I want to share that happiness with others.”

As a Resident Ambassador, Rose plays an active role in many areas of the care home, from helping with activities and assisting with home tours to collaborating with the housekeeping team. She also engages with fellow residents and shares their perspectives with staff to ensure morale stays high and that necessary changes are addressed and implemented.

Commenting on Rose and the resident ambassador scheme, Beechdale Manor’s registered manager, Sonia Timms, said: “Rose brings so much joy to Beechdale Manor. Her outgoing and proactive nature encourages other residents to socialise and stay active, which is a key aim of the resident ambassador scheme.

“Rose treats everyone with dignity and respect, ensuring that even those who cannot fully participate still feel included - often spending time chatting with them, even if it’s just to listen. It is essential that the scheme ensures residents' voices are heard and that individuals like Rose maintain their independence which provides a strong sense of purpose. Rose’s vibrant personality fills the home with laughter and her presence always brings a smile to everyone's face.”

For more information please visit: www.beechdalecare.co.uk