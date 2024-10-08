Care home residents celebrate National Poetry Day
National Poetry Day is an annual mass celebration that encourages all to enjoy, discover and share poetry. It generates hundreds of events nationwide all celebrating poetry’s power to start conversations and bring people together.
Staff and residents at Hall Park care home decided to host a discussion about residents’ favourite poems and listen to famous people reading poems.
Resident Susan Tidy, wrote a poem about Goose Fair, which she read it to our residents, who was very impressed with her lovely words
Natasha Lindo the Activities Assistant at Hall Park care home commented: “Our residents love to write and listen to poetry, and to discuss their favourite poems so National Poetry Day is a fantastic excuse for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite poetry books.”
Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents have had a great day swapping their favourite poems and discussing what they love about them. It was lovely to watch resident Susan read out her poem and to see how proud she felt when everyone applauded her great efforts. It has been such a treat to immerse ourselves in the rich, evocative language of poetry – we have all found it so rewarding.”
