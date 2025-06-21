Care home residents celebrate World Music Day

Dancing and singalongs were the order of the day at Barchester Hall Park care home care home in Bulwell where residents were keen to get involved in World Music Day on June 21st.

La Fete de la Musique was first celebrated in France in 1982 when amateur and professional musicians performed on the streets of Paris. Other countries adopted the same date to celebrate all different types of live music and the European Festival of Music soon became World Music Day as countries around the globe got on board.

Staff and residents at Hall Park care home decided to hold a music quiz, watched videos of rock and roll dancing on YouTube and listen to their favourite songs and sing along.

Hannah O Neill the Activities Co-ordinator at Hall Park care home commented: “Our residents love to dance, sing and listen to music, so World Music Day is a fantastic excuse for us to play our favourite songs, let our hair down and have a bit of a boogie.”

Residents Janice Hemstock and Mary Cox enjoying World Music Day

Jodie Rakhra General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents have had a great day enjoying all different kinds of music. We have all been testing our music knowledge with our quiz which was so much fun, and then listening to our favourite songs and pieces of music – we have had all genres today from opera to hip hop, something for everyone!”

