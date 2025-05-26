Care home residents make a beeline for World Bee Day

Some other cards made by our resident at Hall Park care home

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home in Bulwell were buzzing when they celebrated World Bee Day on May 20th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by the UN, World Bee Day is an annual global event raising awareness of the importance of bees and beekeeping for the survival of our ecosystems. Three out of four food crops across the globe rely on bees and other pollinators but those pollinators are under threat from human activities.

Residents had a bee-rilliant time learning about the history of bee-keeping and the importance of bees for food production, making bee greeting cards and planting some bee friendly flowers in the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “Our residents all love to watch the wildlife in our garden so they were only too happy to help plant some bee-friendly flowers to attract more bees and butterflies in. It is so important to look after all our wildlife but specially to help protect our bee population given their importance in the food chain.”

Resident Claire with her Don't worry BEE happy card

Claire White, a resident said: “I have always found bees fascinating, they really are marvellous little creatures. We had such an interesting day today, I loved being creative in the card making session!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected]