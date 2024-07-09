Celebrating the life-saving difference of LNAA’s paramedics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is today joining hundreds of other organisations and celebrating International Paramedic Day, paying tribute to their team of Helicopter Emergency Medicine (HEMS) paramedics and their role in delivering life-saving treatment to people across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

Hosted by the UK’s College of Paramedics, the day highlights the profound impact paramedics make every single day around the world. From emergencies to the quieter moments of care, paramedics embody a commitment to making a difference to people’s lives in almost every imaginable situation.

Paramedic Matt Burns started his paramedic career working with the London Ambulance, first on the ambulances and then moving onto their fleet of fast response vehicles before joining LNAA 4 years ago. He is one of 19 paramedics at LNAA who work alongside a dedicated team of doctors and pilots, to bring the equivalent of a hospital emergency department direct to patient at their time of need.

He said: “When I left school, I was interested in medicine, but I knew I didn’t want to work in a hospital, I wanted to be out and about, working in unpredictable and challenging settings.

LNAA Paramedic Matt Burns at work

“The majority of incidents we attend are cardiac arrests and road traffic incidents, sometimes involving multiple vehicles. The environment we work in is often challenging due to location, bad weather or the time of day and this is when paramedics can have a big impact. Using their extensive knowledge, they are able to manage these scenes, many which involve numerous emergency organisations and involve multiple patients.”

But there are great rewards with the job, and I particularly enjoy meeting patients when they have recovered from their injuries and are well enough to visit HQ with their families.

I would say to anyone wishing to become a paramedic, ‘go for it’! But I would advise people to get some life experience before starting their career. If you can think on your feet, are compassionate and calm and if you are wishing to work in different and challenging locations every day then this may just be the role for you.”

