Cllr Lee Waters: Honouring Our Heroes: Hucknall’s Remembrance and the meaning of service

Cllr Lee Waters, Titchfield Park, Hucknall, Cenotaph.

This year, I have the honour of laying the Remembrance wreath at the Cenotaph in Titchfield Park on behalf of Ashfield District Council. It is one of the most humbling moments in the civic calendar, a time when our community pauses together to remember those who gave everything for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remembrance is deeply personal for me. My family has long served our country: my grandfather flew in the RAF as a gunner on a Lancaster bomber during the Second World War. My father inspected ejector seats for military fighter aircraft, playing a vital role in keeping aircrew safe, and my father-in-law served in the Royal Navy during the Falklands War.

My great-granddad served in the Army, enduring life in the trenches during the First World War. His beloved brother, my great-grand uncle, Corporal Frederick William Waters, also fought on the Western Front and was awarded the Military Medal for extraordinary bravery during a German raid in 1917. Tragically, he was killed later that year at Passchendaele, at only 24 years old. Their courage and sacrifice, like that of so many others; remind us that freedom always comes at a cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing beside veterans, service families, and residents reminds us that Hucknall’s spirit of service runs deep. Every year, the turnout grows, not because remembrance becomes easier, but because it remains vital. We come together not to glorify war, but to reflect on courage, unity, and the price of peace.

Our Armed Forces past and present; represent the very best of commitment, discipline, and selflessness. From the battlefields of the World Wars to modern deployments, they continue to serve in the name of peace and security. Their work often goes unseen, but its impact reaches us all.

As I lay the wreath this year, I will do so with deep respect, not just on behalf of Ashfield District Council, but on behalf of all of Hucknall. It is a privilege to represent a community that stands shoulder to shoulder in gratitude and remembrance.

We will remember them.