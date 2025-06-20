Column: Celebrating Shared Lives Week 23-27 June

Shared Lives with Nottinghamshire County Council

Shared Lives: A Unique Way to Care Shared Lives is a truly special and unique approach to adult social care which is delivered by trained and approved carers through Nottinghamshire County Council’s Shared Lives Service. It is similar to fostering—but for adults who need support to live independently. Whether it’s for a few hours a week, short-term stays, or full-time live-in support, Shared Lives offers flexible, bespoke, dedicated support to those that need it.

What makes Shared Lives so special?

Unlike traditional care settings, Shared Lives carers open their own homes—and their hearts—to the people they support. It’s about more than just care; it’s about belonging. Individuals become part of the family, enjoying everyday life, building relationships, and doing what matters most to them.

Our Shared Lives carers

Tania Middleton, Group Manager for Shared Lives, Nottinghamshire County Council

Our carers come from all walks of life and support adults of all ages and backgrounds. We take great care to match each person with the right carer, ensuring a supportive and meaningful connection.

Many of our carers say it’s one of the most fulfilling things they’ve ever done —sharing their home and making a real difference in someone’s life. The impact is often life-changing, for both the person receiving care and the carer themselves.

We are always searching for new carers, as the more we have, the more fantastic opportunities we can provide. We encourage and embrace diversity, and anyone is welcome to apply. Our Shared Lives carers work on a self-employed basis and we offer a fee structure that reflects the value and quality of our services.

Special thanks

We cannot showcase our wonderful Shared Lives carers enough, they are dedicated, enthusiastic and just simply brilliant! During this Shared Lives Week, it is a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate the fantastic work they do. If you are interested in joining us and becoming a Shared Lives carer – we’re looking for people with the passion to care and a bedroom to spare - get in touch to find out more Shared Lives | Nottinghamshire County Council