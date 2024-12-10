Pivotal works on the new £6.8 million state-of-the-art Sherwood Observatory Planetarium & Science Centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield are now finished ready to welcome the public. The occasion was celebrated with an official handover event on Friday 15th November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Works commenced in August last year and were delivered by midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, and procured through SCAPE, one the UK’s leading procurement specialists.

Using the SCAPE Venture framework, client Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society, supported by Ashfield District Council, accelerated the delivery of the scheme through early contractor involvement with G F Tomlinson - driving collaboration, time efficiency and cost savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The landmark scheme which completed this month involved the transformation of a disused underground Victorian reservoir into a visitor attraction, and education centre for the general public, schools and group visits, breathing new life into the historic building which now features an exhibition hall, meeting room and café, alongside the cutting-edge planetarium.

Construction of World-Class Nottinghamshire Planetarium now complete

Works included building a new structure above the reservoir to increase the useable space, maintaining original and historical features such as intricate brick arches, while evolving the existing structure into a unique and functional building.

Designed to inspire interest and careers and learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) with a wraparound experience, the facility will also help to increase annual footfall to the location.

G F Tomlinson concentrated on supporting the local community during construction, and multiple educational and employment opportunities were provided through a dedicated Social Value Working Group (SVWG). 76% of local spend took place within 20 miles of the construction site and 77% of labour was sourced within the same radius. Over 2,000 tonnes of excavated sand from the site were donated to two separate golf clubs close to the observatory at a value of £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contractor delivered 2,100 hours of educational value through school talks, visits, mock interviews and career fairs with local schools and colleges, and 10 work experience placements were also provided alongside six apprenticeships which totalled 30 weeks of onsite experience.

T level students spent time weekly on site with the design management team, and the contractor also organised mental health visits with the Lighthouse Charity and two ‘Women in Construction’ events.

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director of G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to have completed works to this unique and significant Nottinghamshire landmark scheme – providing a world-class immersive facility for all ages in the heart of the Midlands. The Sherwood Observatory will inspire and entertain visitors, and for many years to come they will enjoy the learnings that come with understanding the wonder and science of space.

“We’ve wholeheartedly enjoyed working alongside the Sherwood Observatory team, Ashfield District Council and other stakeholders who helped in bringing this incredible project to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Steve Wallace, Chair of Sherwood Observatory and client project manager said “Right from the initial vision, this project has been about collaboration and teamwork. The new Planetarium & Science Centre has exceeded expectations and the excitement that has been generated in the area as it has taken shape has been tangible. We are really pleased to open our doors to visitors and show them the wonders of the universe.”

Mark Robinson, Group Chief Executive at SCAPE said: “The Sherwood Observatory planetarium has been an excellent project to be a part of. Procured via the SCAPE Venture framework, we worked closely with our partner, G F Tomlinson to support greater efficiency, deliver cost savings and help embed social values initiatives.

“Now open, the planetarium provides a one-of-a-kind attraction not only for the local community but for visitors from further afield. We are looking forward to seeing the next generation of scientists and astronomers that the planetarium inspires.”

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “It really is spectacular, and it is something that will transform the lives of not just the people of Ashfield but also further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been incredible to see the building through the various stages of construction and to see the vision really come to life. I am proud to have been some small part of the process.

“The immersive shows really are incredible and I would encourage everyone to make sure they experience the Planetarium and all that it has to offer. This is something so unique and will see more visitors coming to Ashfield as they are transported through space.

“It truly is an educational experience like no other and hopefully will see more young people develop an interest in learning more about space.”

One of 16 projects being funded by the £62.6million Towns Deal which was secured by the council from the Government in 2021, the project benefitted from Levelling Up funding and grants from the Wolfson Foundation, Garfield Weston Foundation, Foyle Foundation and National Lottery Heritage Fund. Solar panels at the scheme were sponsored by Mansfield Building Society and the Changing Places toilet by East Midlands Rail.